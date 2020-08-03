Issa Rae (‘Insecure’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Issa Rae is entering the “Insecure” episode “Lowkey Happy” as her 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Actress. This program aired May 31 and was the eighth episode of the fourth season for the HBO show.

In this intimate installment, Issa and Lawrence spend an evening discussing their relationship with its flaws and mistakes. They talk about their feelings and desires before Issa ultimately leaves and walks home alone.

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

Rae has received her second and third career Emmy nominations this year since she is also one of the producers eligible for Best Comedy Series. For this 2020 acting contest, she is competing against past winners Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) plus previous nominees Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”) and Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions