‘America’s Got Talent’ flashback: Jackie Evancho singing ‘Somewhere’ still gives you goosebumps [WATCH]

One of the most successful contestants to ever come out of “America’s Got Talent,” opera singer Jackie Evancho, now age 20, made a return trip to the franchise during the 2019 spinoff series “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” With “AGT” set to return this summer on NBC, we thought it was the perfect time to revisit Evancho’s most powerful performance on the reality TV stage. In the Season 1 finale of “The Champions,” the then-18-year-old gave us all goosebumps by singing Barbra Streisand‘s “Somewhere” while donning a blue ballgown (watch above).

Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B and Heidi Klum were all speechless as they watched Evancho do her thing. Weeks earlier she had been eliminated in the first round of competition, but she still accepted their invitation to return in the finale’s results show for this non-competitive performance. Later that evening, close-up magician Shin Lim was named the winner of “AGT: The Champions'” first season.

As host Terry Crews reminded the audience, Jackie was the youngest solo artist in “AGT” history to go platinum. She was only 10 years old when she first appeared back on Season 5 of “America’s Got Talent.” Despite being a front-runner to win, Jackie ultimately lost to singer Michael Grimm. Grimm returned in the second cycle of “The Champions” in 2020, where he also was cut in the first round of competition.

Jackie was asked to compete on spinoff series “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” in 2019 as one of 50 acts from around the world. She was a part of the fifth group and chose to sing “The Music of the Night” from “The Phantom of the Opera,” saying that it was the show that originally inspired her to sing. Alas, Jackie’s performance didn’t impress the Superfan voters and so she was eliminated.

In her exit interview, Jackie recalled that performing alongside such legendary acts “meant the world” to her. She added, “I wanted to do ‘Champions’ because at this point in my life as an 18-year-old I wanted to kind of go on this journey of self-discovery, and what better way to start it than to take a look back at where it all began for me.” Jackie’s wish came true because she was “able to be a part of this big celebration of all of these amazing, talented people from around the world.”