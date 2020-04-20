Is Jackie Evancho the Kitty on ‘The Masked Singer’: Watch her sing ‘Music of the Night’ on ‘AGT: The Champions’

Jackie Evancho may have lost season 5 of “America’s Got Talent” in 2010 but she has been a big winner when it comes to record sales and concert sellouts. Her first EP, “O Holy Night” went platinum in the U.S., and she has released six studio albums, all of which have gone to no. 1 on the Billboard classical albums chart. Such success made it even more surprising that she didn’t make the finals of the first season of “AGT: The Champions” in 2019.

However, Evancho could well win season 3 of “The Masked Singer’ if she is, indeed, the Kitty. All the signs point to her being the famous face hidden inside this costume. Take a read of our run-down of just how many ways the hints revealed in the videos as well as her performances in our recap of “The Masked Singer” clues.

Still don’t believe us?

Then take a look at Jackie’s show-stopping rendition of “Music of the Night” from the Tony-winning musical “Phantom of the Opera” on the fifth preliminary episode of this “AGT” spin-off. She was hoping that her performance would get the Golden Buzzer from new host Terry Crews. But he went with sand artist Kseniya Simonova, who had won “Ukraine’s Got Talent” in 2009.

While Jackie won over judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B and Heidi Klum with her singing, the Superfans were less impressed. Indeed, she didn’t even make their top 3. The 2018 “America’s Got Talent” winner, magician Shin Lim, got their support over the shadow dance group Attraction, who won “BGT” in 2013, and the musical group Sons of Serendip, who competed on “AGT” in 2014.

