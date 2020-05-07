Jackie Evancho (‘The Masked Singer’ Kitty) unmasked interview: ‘I have discovered where I want to take my career’

The panel was left stumped once again when platinum-selling opera singer Jackie Evancho was revealed to be the sultry Kitty on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer.” The former “America’s Got Talent” runner-up reunited with host Nick Cannon as she was sent home in fifth place, falling just short of next week’s semi-finals. Watch Kitty’s performance of “Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse above.

“I wanted to show a different side of myself,” Evancho revealed in her unmasked interview when asked why she decided to participate. “I’ve been stuck in this stereotype of a 10-year old girl since I was 10 years old. Now I’m almost 20 and I’m glad that this experience has given me a chance to break out of that.”

Although Evancho is a world famous performer, fans have always known her for singing opera, not pop music like we heard on “The Masked Singer.” That could be why the panel was so thrown off with their final guesses. Each of them were way off track in guessing various actresses — Nicole Scherzinger said Kitty was Vanessa Hudgens, Ken Jeong named Anna Kendrick, Jenny McCarthy thought it was Lea Michele, Robin Thicke predicted Ashley Tisdale and guest panelist Jeff Dye thought it was Ashley or Mary-Kate Olsen.

Throughout her run on “The Masked Singer,” many clues were shared to hint at the Kitty’s true identity. The pope hat and Vatican were clues to Evancho’s performance at his U.S. visit. The Christmas clues in Kitty’s package signify Evancho’s best-selling albums “Someday at Christmas” and “Heavenly Christmas.” Kitty’s reference to Robert Redford is a hint to the film “The Company You Keep,” in which Evancho played the role of his daughter.

Following her second-place finish on Season 5 of “America’s Got Talent,” Evancho became the best-selling debut artist of 2010 with her “O Holy Night” album. She also became the youngest solo artist to ever go platinum and the youngest top-10 debut artist in U.S. history. In 2011 she was named the top Classical Albums Artist by Billboard. She has had eight albums reach the top spot on Billboard’s classical albums chart, including her latest release, “The Debut,” in 2019.

“I want to say thank you guys so much,” Evancho said in closing. “Without you I don’t think I would have discovered where I want to take my career and who I want to represent myself as in the future.” Now just four singers remain on “The Masked Singer” — Frog, Night Angel, Rhino and Turtle and the season finale is only two weeks away. Who will be unmasked next?

