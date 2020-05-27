Contemporary duo Jake and Chau were ‘absolutely stunning’ on ‘World of Dance,’ according to Derek Hough [WATCH]

Jake and Chau were the only contemporary duo to perform during “Qualifiers 1” on “World of Dance,” but they’ve got a lot to live up to when you consider past pairs like Ashley and Zack, Charity and Andres, and Ellie and Ava, who have been some of the most accomplished duos on the show thus far. And they had to perform their emotional routine to Lewis Capaldi‘s “Bruises” in front of the judges when they thought they were just going in for a producer audition. How did they do? Watch them above.

Derek Hough thought the performance was “beautiful, absolutely stunning” with “fluid” transitions. Ne-Yo pointed out how much trust there is between them: “Should you miss, somebody’s going to get hurt.” And he appreciated the “authentic” chemistry between them. And Jennifer Lopez thinks they “seem pretty special,” which is already saying a lot considering all the contemporary standouts she has seen on the show over the last three seasons. But Hough does advise them to increase their emotional connection even more if they should make it to the next round.

There are no scores during Qualifiers this season: just a simple yes or no answer from the judges depending on whether they liked what they saw, or a call-back if they think an act has potential but needs to step it up a little before the final verdict. But they didn’t keep Jake and Chau waiting. The duo got yeses from all three of them, securing a spot in the Duels where they will go head-to-head against another competitor. If they succeed there, they could be well on their way to joining the ranks of the show’s contemporary greats.

