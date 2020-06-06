Were James and Harris ‘beautiful’ during ‘World of Dance’ Qualifiers, or did their nerves get the better of them? [WATCH]

Teenage contemporary dancers James and Harris consider themselves “just dudes” — friends, though they look almost like twin brothers. They showed off their bromance during “The Qualifiers 2” on “World of Dance” as well as their playful side when they checked out all their camera angles before their performance was introduced, keeping the control room on its toes. But what about their own fancy footwork? Watch their performance to “Moment of Silence” by Lucidious above.

Jennifer Lopez thought they were “a little bit nervous at the top, and it showed a little bit. Then you got more into your groove, which was nice. And then I started seeing the strength of your dancing, and that encouraged me.” Those nerves may have come from the fact that the judges are surprising the contestants with their presence during the Qualifiers this season when the contestants think they’re just going in for their last producer auditions. Derek Hough thought the performance was “beautiful,” but thought there were missed opportunities during the syncopated section of their song.

So the judges were impressed, but with a few misgivings. Did James and Harris do enough to make it to the next round, the Duels, where they will have to face off against one other dance act in a single-elimination battle? It was a close call. Lopez gave them a yes outright, while Hough voted to give them a callback to show more of what they’re capable of before deciding if they should advance. That meant it was down to Ne-Yo to cast the deciding vote. He gave it a lot of thought — maybe just to keep the boys in suspense — but ultimately sided with Lopez and told them yes, which means they’re officially through to the next round. Do you agree that they were worthy of their spot in the competition?

