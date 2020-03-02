James Lipton dead at age 93; Watch our 2017 video chat with the ‘Inside the Actors Studio’ host

James Lipton, longtime host of “Inside the Actors Studio,” is dead at the age of 93 on March 2. He received 20 Emmy nominations for that Bravo program and won the award in 2013. He was also nominated in 1988 for an original song on a Bob Hope comedy special. Tour our memoriam photo gallery featuring celebrity deaths from 2020.

After 250 interviews on his own show, Gold Derby turned the tables for a lengthy 17-minute chat with Lipton in 2017. That evening was his final time at the Emmy Awards as a nominee. Watch the exclusive video above.

In the chat, he exclaimed, “That was extraordinary! It did take a long time and was the sweet 16th nomination when we won the Emmy!” He added, “I was sitting in my seat without any particular hope. I’m honored as always to be nominated. Imagine to be nominated out of that enormous number of television programs. Suddenly I heard our name, and we had about 17 seconds to get to the stage and make our remarks. I never ran so fast in my life!”

His first guests for Bravo in 1994 were Alec Baldwin and Paul Newman. He has chatted with many others, including the very funny Robin Williams, Jessica Lange, Susan Sarandon, Robert De Niro, Anthony Hopkins, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the cast of “The Simpsons.”

However, one of the highlights of his career was in 2011 when former student Bradley Cooper returned to his school for an in-depth conversation. Lipton said, “Bradley had asked questions in the audience of De Niro and Sean Penn, and suddenly here he was on the stage. The two of us looked at each other and burst into tears. It was almost impossible for us to continue. We did with some difficulty but with memorable results.”

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 14

Be sure to make your Emmy nominations predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 14. And join in the thrilling debate over the Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions