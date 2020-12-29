Jane Levy (‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’) could be another TV star who is music to Golden Globe voters’ ears

The continued use of the word “musical” in the Golden Globes’ comedy or musical categories can sometimes feel extraneous, considering the relative scarcity of musicals in film and especially television. That’s why when one comes around, it is always wise to predict it to do well with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” the latest high-concept musical series to contend at the Golden Globes, stars Jane Levy as a young programmer who can suddenly hear the private thoughts and desires of the people around her as expressed through song. Levy might just be able to break through a tough comedy/musical actress field thanks to her musically oriented series as other actors have done in the past.

Rachel Bloom won a Golden Globe in 2016 for her CW musical comedy “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and earned another nomination the following year. Lea Michele and Matthew Morrison earned two consecutive Golden Globe bids of their own for “Glee” in 2010 and 2011, while their co-stars, Chris Colfer and Jane Lynch, won in the supporting categories. While “Smash” could not land any acting nominations for its stars, the series did score a Best TV Comedy/Musical Series nomination despite mixed audience reception. The response to “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” has been decidedly better, and it already won an Emmy for its choreography, which could put both the series and Levy in strong positions.

SEE Jane Levy on exploring love, empathy and loss on ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’

Levy is in sixth place to earn a Golden Globe nomination for Best TV Comedy/Musical Actress, according to our latest odds. She ranks below this year’s Emmy winner, Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”), Elle Fanning (“The Great”), Emmy nominees Issa Rae (“Insecure”) and Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me’), and Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”). Nipping at Levy’s heels are Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”) and Emmy nominee Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”). Meanwhile, “Zoey’s” is in 10th place for a Best TV Comedy/Musical Series bid.

If Golden Globe voters watch “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” they may be impressed by the tricky balancing act Levy pulls off. The series offers the blunt, witty comedy of characters breaking into song alongside the heaviness of Zoey dealing with her ailing father, with Levy shifting well to each specific tone. The biggest hurdle may be getting voters to watch the NBC series, considering the wealth of options from cable and streaming services, but if the HFPA can acknowledge the existence of The CW (“Jane the Virgin’s” Gina Rodriguez has also won), then surely “Zoey’s” is on its radar. Plus, with Season 2 of “Zoey’s” premiering on Jan. 5 and the extended awards season, voters have time to catch up (only the first season is eligible at the Globes). If they do, Levy’s extraordinary work may be undeniable.

PREDICT Golden Globe TV nominations now; change them until February 3

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?