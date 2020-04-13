Jane Levy on exploring empathy, love and loss in ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Some things you just have to feel,” declares actress Jane Levy when describing what is at the heart of NBC’s new musical comedy “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” noting that sometimes “you can’t fix [things] logically or work through them cerebrally. You just have to feel it.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Levy above.

In “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” after a freak accident Zoey Clarke can see and hear strangers, friends and family unknowingly sing about their intimate feelings to her through pop music. It’s an emotional rollercoaster of a show that has become a hit with audiences. It wears its heart on its sleeve, especially when characters break out into the emotional song and dance numbers that punctuate each episode.

“The point of our show is connection and that the human experience is universal. There probably is something you’ve gone through that the person next to you has gone through,” the actress reveals. “Music connects us,” Levy says, explaining that it opens you up “to someone else’s experience and to hold space for other people’s pain and love.”

The show is unapologetically earnest in the way in which it explores and underscores empathy, love and loss through music. “What allows people to connect so much to our show is that I think we represent humanity in a really honest and earnest way,” Levy agrees. “We allow for confusion and messiness when it comes to love and heartbreak and yearning and desire and we all universally know what it feels like to yearn for parental love, parental connection, to be taken care of by a parent, to take care of a parent, to miss a parent.”

