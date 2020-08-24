Janelle Pierzina (‘Big Brother 22’) on being nominated for eviction: ‘You know who you’re messing with!’

At the end of Sunday’s episode of “Big Brother 22,” both Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha found themselves nominated for eviction by Head of Household Tyler Crispen. These fan favorites, who previously played together in Season 6 and Season 7, weren’t surprised by Tyler’s decision at all, as they’re obviously the two biggest targets in the house.

“This is when it’s my moment to shine,” Janelle told the camera shortly after the nominations ceremony. “This game is about to get terribly interesting. I really want to show this different players what I’m made of. When I win that Power of Veto, I’m not gonna tell them to shove it. That would be too frank. I’m gonna politely say, you know who you’re messing with!”

As for why he nominated “Jaysar” for eviction, Tyler declared in his nominations speech, “Honestly, this is pretty straightforward for me this week. The first week you guys tried to flip the votes on Kev. Next week you tried to flip them on David. Along the way you’ve been spreading a lot of nonsense about me and my game. I kind of have every reason to believe if you were HOH it’d be my face up there. With that being said, I respect you both a lot as people and as players, so I’m ready to battle for this Veto.”

Kaysar, who’s such an obvious social threat that he’s never made it to the jury on any “Big Brother” season, revealed, “Part of me is flattered for the amount of attention Janelle and I get every time we set foot in this house. It seems as though we just cannot catch a break.” He then added, “There’s still the Veto. And here’s the good news: they can’t take everyone out at once. So somebody is gonna come back pissed after this.”

Later on in the Diary Room, Tyler admitted that if either Janelle or Kaysar comes off the block due to the Veto, he has his sights set on Da’Vonne Rogers as a replacement. “This is All-Stars, not All-Scared,” Tyler stated before adding, “I gotta make a solid move here.” Even though Tyler is in the “Slick Six” alliance with Da’Vonne, he feels that she doesn’t trust him.

Who will win the Veto competition, and will they use it to remove either Janelle or Kaysar from the block? Find out when the next episode of “BB22” airs Wednesday, August 26. West Coast viewers, don’t forget to adjust your DVRs as the Republican National Convention will likely affect the episode’s starting time.

