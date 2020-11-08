Jason Bateman (‘Ozark’) can rebound at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards after that crushing Emmys loss

Jason Bateman lost his third Emmy in a row this year for his performance as Marty Byrde in “Ozark.” While he did win an Emmy last year for directing the Season 2 premiere of the Netflix drama, he has yet to take home a trophy for his work as an actor from the TV academy.

Bateman has fared far better at other TV awards, winning a Golden Globe in 2005 for “Arrested Development” and a SAG statue in 2019 for “Ozark.” Heading into the winter award season, Bateman arguably stands a good chance of picking up some hardware with Emmy winner Jeremy Strong (“Succession”) out of contention.

As the defending champion at the SAG Awards, Bateman is in the frontrunner position to win again at the upcoming ceremony, according to Gold Derby odds. What greatly helps the “Ozark” multi-hyphenate is that almost all of his rival Emmy nominees are out of the running; Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) is the only other carryover.

Because the Screen Actors Guild voters are less willing to take chances on newer contenders than other organizations, smart money is on the beloved Hollywood stars who tend to get nominated year after year. Besides Brown, his SAG competition includes Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”) and Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”).

Winning a Golden Globe is likely to be decidedly harder for Bateman. Unlike SAG, the HFPA have a preference for shiny new contenders, so Rhys is in the lead in our odds for “Perry Mason’s” debut season. Bateman sits in second place at the moment, followed by Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”), Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”) and Al Pacino (“Hunters”).

The Golden Globes are normally resistant to actors in the third season of their show, but if they don’t care for the new crop of shows, Bateman would also fit the mold of the classic Golden Globe winner as an A-list star.

