Jason Bateman (‘Ozark’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Jason Bateman is entering the “Ozark” episode “Su Casa Es Mi Casa” as his 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Actor. This program streamed March 27 and was the sixth episode of the third season for the Netflix show.

In this installment, Marty (Bateman) and Wendy give up information about their illegal actions during therapy. Marty then moves out. Navarro operatives watch over the family while they are under surveillance.

Bateman has three Emmy nominations this year, including one for producing his show and another for his guest role on “The Outsider.” That brings his grand total to 10 for his career with a win last year for directing. For this 2020 contest, he is competing against reigning champ Billy Porter (“Pose”), past winners Brian Cox (“Succession”) and Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”), previous nominee Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”) and rookie contender Jeremy Strong (“Succession”).

