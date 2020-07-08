Jason Clarke (‘Catherine The Great’): Grigory Potemkin was ‘a titanic figure, a monumental man serving a monumental woman’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Wow, what a titanic figure, a monumental man serving a monumental woman,” reveals Jason Clarke about his initial reactions when exploring the history of military commander Grigory Potemkin on HBO’s limited series “Catherine The Great.” He says, “Life, love, education, art, food, sex and empire building” about Potemkin’s legacy in Russian history. Watch our exclusive video interview with Clarke above.

SEE ‘Catherine the Great’ reviews: Helen Mirren is ‘astonishing,’ ‘saucy’ and ‘steely,’ but do critics care for the rest of the limited series?

“Catherine The Great” was created and written by Emmy winner Nigel Williams (“Elizabeth I”) and directed by Emmy winner Philip Martin (“Prime Suspect: The Final Act”). It stars Oscar, Tony and four-time Emmy winner Helen Mirren as Empress Catherine II of Russia, reuniting with past collaborators Williams and Martin, alongside Clarke as the Empress’ right hand man and lover. The four-part series explores Catherine’s reign from 1764, two years after taking power from her husband Emperor Peter, until her death in 1796. It is a lavish production befitting a prestige period drama, spotlighting not only the transformational and influential historical Catherine, but also the man who stood by her side, devoted until his dying breath.

“One of the things that attracted me to playing Grigory,” says Clarke, was that he was “this man that served her well, in love with his wife, his woman, his lover, his Mother Russia, his queen, his empress, his nation.”

SEE Catherine could be twice as Great at the Emmys: Nominations for both Elle Fanning and Helen Mirren?

Clarke researched Potemkin’s history extensively, to better understand who this man was and in particular his love of Catherine. The series focuses on their love affair as a central theme throughout all four episodes, because, as Clarke puts it, “It was a love story. The last thing I read when I did all my research of Grigory was the love letters between them. I wanted to save them.”

The extra work gave the actor a base from which to add his own flourishes, rendering a portrait of a fleshed out character rather than just another historical carbon copy. “You don’t want a kitchen sink drama. I don’t want to make it ‘me.’ I don’t just want to put on a wig and this and that and just say ‘so long as I’m believable.’ You do have to be believable, but you’ve also got to reach for the enormity of it,” he explains. “I had to be Grigory Potemkin. They are Shakespearean. They bestrode the natural world like Colossi. That was the thing that scared me and attracted me to playing him. There was a lot of reaching to do. To be a battle commander, to be a poet, to be a lover, to be an empire builder, to be a man that dominated the world.”

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 28

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions