Jeannie Mai said farewell to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ from her hospital bed: ‘I’m devastated my journey has to end this way’ [WATCH]

“I’m absolutely devastated that my journey on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ has to end this way,” said Jeannie Mai in a video that aired during what was supposed to be “Double Elimination Night.” She actually had to eliminate herself from the competition early due to a sudden health emergency. Watch her heartfelt farewell above.

Mai was diagnosed with epiglottitis over the weekend. As she explained, “I found out that I have a throat abscess where my tonsils and throat had gotten so infected that it started permeating to the rest of the area behind my neck and my ears.” So she needed immediate surgery, and afterwards her doctor told her that if they had waited another day her throat might have closed up.

With Mai out of the competition, there was only one celebrity sent home at the end of the night on Monday (actress and “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause). But while it was sad to see the ballroom without Mai’s infectious enthusiasm and her ability to adapt to the emotional character of every dance, she had a good run with seven routines under her belt. “I’m just so thankful I even had the experience on ‘Dancing with the Stars,'” she added. “It was hands-down one of the best journeys of my life. So thank you so much, and I love you guys.”

Did you tear up when Mai said goodbye to the show just like host Tyra Banks did? And were you sad not to see the Charleston and waltz she had been scheduled to perform before her health took a sudden turn?

