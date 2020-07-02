Jeff Garlin (‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’) on how pretending Susie Essman’s insults bother him is ‘some of my best acting’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

While scenes with Susie (Susie Essman) yelling foul-mouthed insults at her husband, Jeff (Jeff Garlin) on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” are insanely funny, Garlin explains that it took a bit for Essman to get comfortable going that far. They were shooting a scene that called for Essman to yell at him but she felt that she couldn’t do it. “She’s an old friend of mine, so she’s like, ‘I don’t know if I can do that,’ and Larry David and Larry Charles took her in the other room and said, ‘You can.’ And I said, ‘Go nuts! Come on, let me have it,'” he tells us in our recent webchat (watch the video above). Garlin elaborates that he believes those scenes contain his best performances. “That’s some of my best acting, because I have to look like it bothers me and it doesn’t bother me at all and I have to be sad or angry and I don’t care!”

Garlin has played Jeff Greene, David’s manager and best friend on the hit HBO comedy since it first premiered in October of 2000. He has also serves as an executive producer of the show and has netted eight Emmy nominations for Best Comedy Series since 2002. In addition to his role on “Curb,” he also is currently playing Murray Goldberg on “The Goldbergs” and had his first stand-up special in over ten years with “Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago” on Netflix.

Garlin also tells us that the long hiatuses between seasons are not an issue at all when filming starts up again. “It’s completely easy. There’s nothing. We’re all grateful, we’re all great friends, we’re very close. The reason the show is so infrequent is it’s all based on David’s creative whimsy,” he says. He adds that there’s no other show on television that only operates when the showrunner decides whether or not he has a good idea.

He also let us in on some of his favorite moments from “Curb” over the years. He’s very partial to the season four episode, “Wandering Bear,” but also loves “Officer Krupke” from season seven for some very specific scenes. “He was protecting me because Susie found red underwear in the glove compartment of my car and I said, ‘You’re Larry David and you happen to like wearing ladies underwear.’ That’s one of my favorite scenes I’ve ever filmed,” he says. He also reveals that scenes from that episode resulted in one of the only times that he couldn’t hold back his laughter on set.

