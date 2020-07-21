Jeff Probst on what’s ahead for ‘Survivor’ post hiatus: ‘The entire culture is in a beautiful upheaval, and our job is to respond to it’

By now, most rabid “Survivor” fans have heard the sad news that Season 41 of the granddaddy of all reality TV competitions will not be airing this fall. Initially host and executive producer Jeff Probst optimistically said last month after the rousing “Winners at War” edition of the show — when Tony Vlachos became only the second player to claim the title of Sole Survivor twice — that there may be a way to film in Fiji since the island did not have any outbreaks of COVID-19 at the time and only ever had 15 cases total.

A cast was selected in February and protocols were put into place so that the contestants and crew members would be tested for coronavirus once they arrived and then be quarantined for the mandatory 14 days. CBS even put out a promo for their fall schedule that included “Survivor.” But the news was too good to be true and the network decided to pull the show for now.

Probst issued a statement to the crew on why the network put “Survivor” on hiatus: “Though Fiji has no reported cases and is beautifully remote, our crew numbers 400 and are flying in from 20 different countries, creating a need for more time to fully analyze and create our new production safety plan. The situation is unprecedented and we are learning more information every day. It is out of concern for the well-being of all of you that we have taken this step.”

He also added some inspirational talk to the disappointing news, saying, “We are the most experienced international television team in the world and for 20 years we have calmly and successfully managed a variety of production issues. We will navigate this one the same way.”

Probst elaborated on what some of those issues might be in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that took place after he was virtually honored by the Critics Choice Real TV Awards with its Impact Award.

The host also looked into his crystal ball to see how events in the outside world might impact a show that brings together castaways of all backgrounds to live together for 40 days in isolation. He told the magazine, “Our job is to use this format to explore new ways to examine how we’re behaving as people and how we’re relating to each other. There are all kinds of things happening in the world right now — certainly they impact the physical aspects of the production, but they’re also going to change the tone and subject matter of a lot of shows. I think ‘Survivor’ is going to be one of those shows.”

The CBS show was already impacted by the #MeToo movement given that contestant Dan Spilo on the 39th season of ‘Survivor’ was accused of inappropriate touching by several female contestants. The show also earned criticism for not stepping in soon enough and sending him on his way. They only did so when a woman crew member also accused him of taking liberties and then kicked him out late in the game.

When asked about the call for racial justice and inclusion and whether that will impact casting going, Probst had this to say: “The entire culture is in a beautiful upheaval, and our job is to respond to it to make sure ‘Survivor’ continues to reflect our culture and our behavior and how we’re interacting with each other. Everything that’s happening is going to inform the future of ‘Survivor.'”

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 28

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with the latest predictions.