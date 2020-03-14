Jeff Probst (‘Survivor’) applauds exes Michele Fitzgerald and Wendell Holland for ‘not hiding’ their relationship [WATCH]

“Survivor” host Jeff Probst is praising exes Michele Fitzgerald and Wendell Holland for “not hiding” the story of their relationship on “Winners at War” (watch above). The couple met as part of the “Survivor” community after winning their individuals seasons — “Kaoh Rong” for her, “Ghost Island” for him. They soon dated, but things didn’t work out so they called it quits. Flash-forward to this year, where the exes are now competing against each other for the $2 million prize. For 11 days Michele and Wendell had no communication as they played on opposite tribes, but thanks to Wednesday’s tribe swap, they are now living together on the same beach.

“Could it get any more interesting than this?” Jeff asks while smiling ear to ear. “In real life, Michele and Wendell dated. And now in real life, they’re playing ‘Survivor’ and they’re not dating anymore. There’s some history there and they don’t go into a lot of details, but it doesn’t sound like Michele is super happy with how things went. Now they’re on the same tribe, and now they have to figure out what to do. It’s one of the most compelling tribe swap results we’ve ever had, and I really applaud both of them for not hiding this story. They were out with it. They said, ‘This is a part of our life, there’s no way we can get around it, everybody knows.'”

Jeff sums it all up by adding, “For the audience, we’ve invested in these players for 20 years. I think it’s a cool payoff to actually see that the two of them met, dated, broke up and are now playing together again in a very competitive game.”

Wendell’s personal take is that their story fits into the “Winners at War” theme of being “a season of histories and past relationships.” As for Michele, she had the best line of Season 40 when she declared, “Wendell right now is sending me the ‘You up?’ text and I just wanna be like, ‘New season, who dis?'” Michele is also adamant that she “will take him out” if it helps her become the Sole Survivor.

After the tribe swap, here is how the three camps are divided: The new Sele consists of Michele, Wendell, Parvati Shallow, Yul Kwon and Nick Wilson. The new Dakal is made up of Jeremy Collins, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, Denise Stapley and Tony Vlachos. And the new Yara includes Sophie Clarke, Ben Driebergen, Adam Klein and Sarah Lacina, with Rob Mariano being voted out at tribal council.

