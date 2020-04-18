Jeff Probst on Tyson’s 2nd ‘Survivor’ elimination: He ‘let us in just for a glimmer’ and he’s not ‘giving up’ [WATCH]

“Survivor” fan favorite Tyson Apostol often uses humor as a coping mechanism, but host Jeff Probst noticed something unusual after his second elimination from “Winners at War” in the 10th episode. Tyson’s walls came down. “I think that’s maybe the first time I’ve ever seen Tyson let us in just for a glimmer,” Probst declared in his weekly recap video (watch above). “It doesn’t mean he’s giving up. He knows he can win his way back in again. He just did it once. If he gets back in at the end, he is a threat. For a moment you saw, ‘Oh my God, they voted me out twice.'”

Tyson was first sent to the Edge of Extinction on Day 11, thanks in part to Sandra Diaz-Twine being unable to forgive him for previously throwing out her name. He won the return challenge and joined the merge on Day 19 where he seemingly sunk into the background — that is, until being voted out again on Day 25. Tyson would have survived the vote had his alliance member Jeremy Collins not used his “safety without power” advantage, which allowed him to return to camp. Jeremy was going to be voted out that night, so the dominant alliance led by Sophie Clarke and Sarah Lacina had to make other plans.

“It was one of the craziest tribals in the greatest season we’ve ever done,” Probst said about the memorable tribal council in which Sarah used a “steal-a-vote” advantage to take Denise Stapley‘s vote and then Kim Spradlin-Wolfe used her hidden immunity idol to try to save Denise. Probst added, “Thank you for watching. I hope it’s providing a worthy distraction.”

Sophie and Sarah’s group decided to split the votes, putting two on Denise and four on Tyson. One of Tyson’s allies, Michele Fitzgerald, also jumped ship when she saw the writing on the wall and wrote his name down, too. In the end, Tyson was voted out with a 5-2-0 vote over Sophie and Denise.

After his elimination, Tyson flipped off all of his tribe members’ names at the fire token table. He had no fire tokens to bequeath as he already spent the ones he acquired on the Edge of Extinction on peanut butter and an advantage in the return challenge.

