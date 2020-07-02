A pair of top users say Jennifer Aniston (‘The Morning Show’) will bum-rush the Drama Actress category

Two of Gold Derby’s top users — AayaanUpadhyaya and Mario Gomez — are going against the Emmy prediction grain by declaring that Jennifer Aniston, who snagged her lone Emmy in 2002 as Rachel Green on NBC’s “Friends” will win a twin trophy for her performance on the Apple TV+ drama series “The Morning Show.” She plays Alex Levy, a co-host of a popular a.m. broadcast show, whose male co-host is fired when he becomes mired in a sexual misconduct scandal. She might have 9/2 odds to win, but Aniston did manage to take a SAG Award home for the part earlier this year.

Right now, Olivia Colman, who plays a middle-aged Queen Elizabeth II as she settles into her seat of power on Netflix’s “The Crown,” is the favorite to rule and take the prize by 12 top users and has 19/5 odds. She has been up for an Emmy twice previously for her work supporting roles on”The Night Manager” and “Fleabag.”

Then there is four-time Emmy winner Laura Linney, who plays “Ozark’s” matriarch Wendy Byrde, a money launderer for a Mexican drug cartel, whose story takes a darker turn on the third season of the Netflix crime drama. She possesses 4/1 odds.

Aniston has something that the two other actresses don’t have. Namely, a long association with TV fans who watched “Friends” religiously for a decade starting in 1994. They also are protective of her, given her history of invasive tabloid coverage. Just bumping into her ex Brad Pitt, as they both crossed paths after receiving awards from the Screen Actors Guild in January, caused countless photographers at the event to count their lucky stars with their click bait encounter. Another plus: The Emmy voters can connect to a series whose subject is about TV and ratings.

Do you think that we are underestimating Aniston? Will it work against her to be up against other lead actresses in a series that are already established rather than a new show? Or is she beloved enough to win for a new show on a fresh-to-the-table streaming site?

Be sure to make your Emmy nominations predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions