Here’s how YOU can join Jennifer Aniston and other ‘The Morning Show’ Emmy nominees for virtual conversation

Hey, “The Morning Show” fans, mark your calendars for Tuesday, August 18 at 6 p.m. PT, as that’s when you can join Emmy-nominated cast members Jennifer Aniston, Mark Duplass and Billy Crudup plus director Mimi Leder for a special virtual conversation. Deadline’s Pete Hammond is set to moderate the socially distanced discussion for Apple TV Plus. Emmy voters and guild members can sign up via this link, but note that tickets are being allocated on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached.

Apple TV+ broke through in a big way at its first Emmy Awards, netting 18 total nominations including 8 for flagship series “TMS.” The drama tells the story of a popular AM news program that’s hit with a sexual harassment scandal, so experienced anchor Alex Levy (Aniston) is joined at the desk by fresh-faced reporter Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon). Steve Carell plays disgraced anchor Mitch Kessler, Duplass portrays producer-friend Charlie “Chip” Black and Crudup inhabits antagonistic network executive Cory Ellison.

Earlier this awards season Aniston took home the Screen Actors Guild trophy and Crudup prevailed at the Critics Choice Awards for their “Morning Show” roles. Can Aniston now win her second lead actress Emmy after originally scoring gold for “Friends” in 2002?

Gold Derby has already unveiled the specific episodes that have been submitted for Emmy voters to watch and judge: “In the Dark Night of the Soul It’s Always 3:30 in the Morning” (Pilot) for Aniston, “The Interview” for Duplass, “Chaos Is the New Cocaine” for Crudup and “Lonely at the Top” for Carell. In addition, guest star Martin Short is nominated for “Chaos Is The New Cocaine” and Leder, a two-time winner for “ER,” is up for directing “The Interview.” All of these episodes can be viewed at the online Emmy portal or on Apple TV Plus. The show’s other two nominations are for main title design and production design.

For music fans, Apple’s documentary/nonfiction special “Beastie Boys Story” is also getting the virtual FYC treatment on Tuesday, August 18 at 6 p.m. PT. The Emmy conversation will be moderated by Eric Andre and feature panelists Spike Jonze, Adam Horovitz, Mike Diamond, Martyn Zub and Zoe Schack. Sign up right here, TV academy members.

