Jennifer Aniston (‘The Morning Show’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Jennifer Aniston is entering “The Morning Show” episode “In the Dark Night of the Soul It’s Always 3:30 in the Morning” as her 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Actress. This program streamed November 1 and was the pilot episode of the first season for the Apple TV+ show.

In this installment, morning show anchor Alex (Aniston) is in crisis mode after her co-anchor Mitch is fired due to sexual assault allegations. She is furious at him and the network for not telling her before it happened. He secretly tells her the network plans to fire her as well. Alex interviews a reporter, Bradley, about an unexpected social media explosion while on assignment.

Aniston now has her seventh career nomination and had an Emmy win in 2002 for “Friends.” For this 2020 contest, she is competing against reigning champ Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) and her co-star Sandra Oh, past winner Laura Linney (“Ozark”), previous nominee Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) and rookie contender Zendaya (“Euphoria”).

Visit the Apple TV+ link below for a clip from this submitted episode:

https://www.atvfyc.com/tms101/

