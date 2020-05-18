Jennifer Connelly on how ‘Snowpiercer’ is ‘telling a very human story through a sci-fi lens’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I have never done anything like this,” reveals Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly about her role on TNT’s dystopian sci-fi thriller “Snowpiercer.” “It was fun for me. I looked forward to getting the scripts! What’s going to happen next? I was really into it!” Watch our exclusive video interview with Connelly above.

SEE ‘Snowpiercer’ Comic Con preview: Graeme Manson, Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs tease ‘visceral’ sci-fi series

“Snowpiercer” is the TV reboot of the acclaimed Bong Joon Ho sci-fi epic of the same name, both based on the French graphic novel “Le Transperceneige.” It stars Connelly and Daveed Diggs alongside thousands of passengers of a perpetually careening 1,001 car train that traverses the globe carrying the remnants of humanity in a post-apocalyptic frozen wasteland.

Connelly plays Melanie Cavill, the train’s head of hospitality and thus one of its most powerful leaders. Diggs is Andre Layton, a revolutionary trapped at the tail of the train with the rest of the underclass. They are from diametrically opposed worlds who are forced to co-exist as Layton is tasked with solving a crime on the Snowpiercer.

“She’s kind of like a concierge and problem solver but we suspect that she up to more than just that and then discover quite soon that she is,” Connelly explains. “I think she’s a surprising character, to me she was a quite challenging character at times. She has an interesting journey. She’s not the person we think she is when we first meet her.”

“She’s fighting for something she really believes in,” the actress adds. “The ultimate goal is a really worthy and important goal. Along the way, the means are very questionable and for sure she does some morally reprehensible things.”

While “Snowpiercer” inevitably has a lot to say about class and social injustice and even climate change, Connelly ultimately believes that the show is at its heart “an adventure,” she declares. “It’s telling a very human story through a sci-fi lens. It’s a fun, entertaining show!”

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 28

Be sure to make your Emmy predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Emmys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions