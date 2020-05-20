Jenny McCarthy leads judges’ correct guesses for ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 — thanks, Jordyn Woods!

After 15 unmaskings so far on “The Masked Singer” Season 3, Jenny McCarthy stands atop the judges’ leaderboard in terms of correct guesses. She’s expertly named six of the costumed celebrities throughout the season, compared to five apiece for Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger, and just one for Ken Jeong. Jenny’s secret weapon was guessing that Jordyn Woods was hiding behind the Kangaroo mask in the face-offs, as she was the only panelist who predicted that shocking reveal. We’re keeping track of the judges’ scores all season long, so scroll down to see the updated tallies.

Jenny ultimately named the model and social media star because of all the Kangaroo clues, which included a record player, red lipstick, Big Ben, a model ship and the fact that she’d never sung publicly before. “Jenny is good,” Jordyn said in her exit interview with host Nick Cannon. “I was shook! You guys were really off every week, but this time you got it.”

For the record, Ken’s final guess for the Kangaroo was “So You Think You Can Dance” host Cat Deeley, Robin went with La La Anthony, Nicole chose Blac Chyna, and guest judge Yvette Nicole Brown thought it was Ayesha Curry.

Since Jenny currently leads the panelists in terms of correct guesses, it’s the perfect time to take a second look at who she thinks is hiding behind the Final 3 costumes. During last week’s semi-finals in which the judges got “closer looks” at the contestants, Jenny guessed Kandi Burruss was the Night Angel and Chance the Rapper was the Frog; she previously picked Adam Lambert as the Turtle.

The season finale airs Wednesday, May 20 on Fox. Here’s our running tally of the judges’ correct guesses for “The Masked Singer” Season 3:

Jenny McCarthy: 6/15

Dionne Warwick as Mouse

JoJo Siwa as T-Rex

Rob Gronkowski as White Tiger

Jordyn Woods as Kangaroo

Bret Michaels as Banana

Barry Zito as Rhino

Robin Thicke: 5/15

Chaka Khan as Miss Monster

Dionne Warwick as Mouse

JoJo Siwa as T-Rex

Rob Gronkowski as White Tiger

Bret Michaels as Banana

Nicole Scherzinger: 5/15

Chaka Khan as Miss Monster

Dionne Warwick as Mouse

JoJo Siwa as T-Rex

Bret Michaels as Banana

Hunter Hayes as Astronaut

Ken Jeong: 1/15

Barry Zito as Rhino

