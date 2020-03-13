Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong trail ‘The Masked Singer’ judges’ scores for correct guesses in Season 3

So far on “The Masked Singer” Season 3 there have been seven celebrity reveals, with some more shocking than others. After this week’s elimination of Sarah Palin (Bear), which nobody predicted, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger still lead the panelists in terms of correct guesses. That means Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong trail the judges’ scores, with Jenny only correctly naming Chaka Khan as Miss Monster and Ken being the only panelist to guess incorrectly each and every week. We’re tracking the judges’ scores all season long, so scroll down to see the updated tallies.

Wednesday’s seventh episode threw the judges for a loop yet again when none of them realized Palin, aka the late John McCain‘s 2008 vice presidential candidate, was actually hiding inside the Bear costume. “This is something our country needs right now!” exclaimed the polarizing figure in her end-of-show interview with host Nick Cannon.

For the record, Jenny and Ken guessed a couple of “Fuller House” stars in Candace Cameron-Bure and Jodie Sweetin, respectively, while Nicole picked actress Christina Applegate and Robin went with multi-hyphenate Tina Fey. Ironically, Robin’s guess was the closest since Fey is a longtime Palin impersonator who won an Emmy for portraying her on “SNL.”

In his “Masked Singer” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about Bear’s first and final performance: “Tonight the Bear is singing ‘Baby Got Back’ by Sir Mix-A-Lot. Okay! Bear is getting down tonight and although she’s clearly not a professional rapper, she’s throwing herself into this performance. This is sort of hilarious. She’s got sort of a weird accent — this couldn’t possibly be Sarah Palin could it?”

Here’s our running tally of the judges’ Season 3 scores:

Robin Thicke: 2/7

Correctly guessed Chaka Khan as Miss Monster

Correctly guessed Dionne Warwick as Mouse

Nicole Scherzinger: 2/7

Correctly guessed Chaka Khan as Miss Monster

Correctly guessed Dionne Warwick as Mouse

Jenny McCarthy: 1/7

Correctly guessed Dionne Warwick as Mouse

Ken Jeong: 0/7

No correct guesses so far

