Jenny McCarthy may have just named that one-eyed pink Monster on ‘The Masked Singer’ episode 2

Episode 2 of “The Masked Singer” started out on the right note. After the dulcet tones of the Llama came the little Miss Monster. And that one-eyed furry creature continued to amaze. “People say you can’t do it, so why try?” she stated in her clues package. The panel once again referred to her as “legendary” after the one-eyed pink wonder belted out the Bobby Gentry song “Fancy” (watch above).

So who is Miss Monster? She’s an experienced vocalist for sure. She’s got soul for sure, and an additional clue says she was voted most likely to be in the presence of royalty.

Ken Jeong was convinced it’s Celine Dion because there was a clue about being a “French” monster. Jenny McCarthy thought she was Mary Wilson because she sang for royalty. And Robin Thicke said she was “perfectly behind the beat,” whatever that means … and the entire panel agreed she’s an astonishing singer.

The Gold Derby audience says she’s Chaka Khan, but the clues all point to Mary Wilson — a poor gal from humble beginnings who grew up in a housing project in Detroit and sang her way to the top as one of the original members of Motown’s Supremes. In fact, the group sang for the Royal Family back in 1968. And as recently as 2019, one of Wilson’s gowns from her days as a Supreme turned up at a garage sale in France — so there’s that French Connection. And that diminutive monster could be about 5’4” the same size as Ms. Wilson. Jenny McCarthy may have the intel on this one.

