Jenny McCarthy in lead to win ‘The Masked Singer’ Golden Ear trophy on finale night

When the Season 4 finale of “The Masked Singer” airs Wednesday, December 16 on Fox, TWO trophies will be handed out. First and foremost, we’ll all find out whether Sun, Crocodile or Mushroom takes home the Golden Mask. In addition, whichever panelist ends up with the most correct first impression guesses will be awarded with the inaugural Golden Ear. Right now Jenny McCarthy is in the lead to win this sought-after prize, but it’s still anyone’s game with the Final 3 unmaskings still to be revealed.

Throughout the competition, Jenny was savvy enough to guess the secret identities of Gremlin (Mickey Rourke), Lips (Wendy Williams) and Squiggly Monster (Bob Saget) as her first impressions. To compare, her sleuthy co-judges Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger have two points apiece (see below). Rounding out the panel is Ken Jeong, still with zero correct first impressions.

Here’s how the Golden Ear twist works in Season 4 of “The Masked Singer.” After each contestant took the stage for the first time, host Nick Cannon tasked the panelists with writing down their initial instincts based on the pre-taped clues package and the performance. Their guesses were then sealed away in a vault, where they remained until that singer was later eliminated. The various guest judges didn’t make any first impressions, but they still got in on the fun of making final predictions.

The three remaining contestants are Sun, Crocodile and Mushroom. Up until now they all competed as members of their designated groups — A, B and C — but with only three celebs remaining, they will finally go head-to-head-to-head in the grand finale. Who will ultimately prevail?

Here’s a running tally of “The Masked Singer” judges’ first impression scores:

Jenny McCarthy — 3 correct guesses

Mickey Rourke as Gremlin

Wendy Williams as Lips

Bob Saget as Squiggly Monster

Robin Thicke — 2 correct guesses

Busta Rhymes as Dragon

Nicole Scherzinger — 2 correct guesses

Busta Rhymes as Dragon

Wendy Williams as Lips

Ken Jeong — 0 correct guesses

