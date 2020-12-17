Jenny McCarthy wins ‘The Masked Singer’ Golden Ear trophy, tells fellow panelists to ‘go suck it!’ [WATCH]

After winning “The Masked Singer’s” first-ever Golden Ear trophy, Jenny McCarthy tweeted some shade at her fellow panelists in her acceptance speech video. “You can go suck it!” she jokingly proclaimed about her co-workers (watch below). Jenny stated the importance of remaining “dignified” and “humble” in her speech, then secretly did a little gloating when the camera cut away. This actress and TV host took home the ear-shaped prize during the Season 4 finale for having the most first impression guesses throughout the competition. In fact, she had four, which was twice the number of Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger, who tied at two apiece. The last judge, Ken Jeong, finished with zero — womp, womp.

“My dreams came true! I won,” she said in the video. “I’m the first recipient of the Golden Ear trophy on ‘The Masked Singer.’ I am so honored, and let me just say, I accepted this humbly because I didn’t want to hurt my fellow panelists’ feelings.” The camera then cut away to Jenny grunting and shouting excitedly when she was in private. After saying she hopes to win a second Golden Ear next season, Jenny accidentally dropped the trophy and we heard it break off-camera. Oops!

Throughout the fourth season, Jenny was savvy enough to guess the secret identities of Gremlin (Mickey Rourke), Lips (Wendy Williams) and Squiggly Monster (Bob Saget) as her first impressions. In the season finale she got her final point for naming Crocodile (Nick Carter). None of the panelists’ first impressions came true for winner Sun (LeAnn Rimes) or runner-up Mushroom (Aloe Blacc).

Robin’s two correct first impression guesses were Dragon (Busta Rhymes) and Squiggly Monster (Bob Saget). Nicole also picked Dragon (Busta Rhymes), with her second savvy pick being Lips (Wendy Williams). Remember, if a judge changed their mind to someone else after learning more clues and hearing more performances, they did not receive a point even if their final guess was correct.

Here’s the final tally of “The Masked Singer” judges’ first impression scores for Season 4:

Jenny McCarthy — 4 correct guesses

Mickey Rourke as Gremlin

Wendy Williams as Lips

Bob Saget as Squiggly Monster

Nick Carter as Crocodile

Robin Thicke — 2 correct guesses

Busta Rhymes as Dragon

Bob Saget as Squiggly Monster

Nicole Scherzinger — 2 correct guesses

Busta Rhymes as Dragon

Wendy Williams as Lips

Ken Jeong — 0 correct guesses