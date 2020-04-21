Jeremy Collins (‘Survivor: Winners at War’) predicted to be voted out next, per our odds

“Survivor: Winners at War” contestant Jeremy Collins used his Safety without Power advantage at last week’s Tribal Council, so he may be out of luck for this week. The “Cambodia” champion has been playing a solid game on this all-winners season thus far but he narrowly avoided being blindsided last week and unless things change drastically, he’s bound to be targeted again, especially now that he played an advantage.

Jeremy currently has 3/2 odds of getting the boot at this upcoming Tribal Council, according to Gold Derby odds. This is the first time all season that the Massachusetts native has been the frontrunner in our odds to be voted out next. But if it’s not Jeremy, there are still plenty of predictors expecting it to be either Kim Spradlin (9/4 odds), Tony Vlachos (15/2) or Sophie Clarke (23/2). Kim and Sophie’s names were both thrown around as potential targets in the previous episode so either one is a safe bet, while Tony is one of the biggest marquee players left in the game.

Moving on to our winner predictions, there was no movement at the top as Sophie continues to be the presumptive favorite to emerge victorious from “Survivor: Winners at War.” She has 82/25 odds right now, leading Michele Fitzgerald, who remains strong in the second position with 9/2 odds. Tony also has 9/2 odds while Sarah Lacina and Nick Wilson round out the top five. Based on what we’ve seen from the show’s edit, it is difficult to tell whether the significant airtime given to players like Sophie, Michele, Tony and Sarah means they are being set up as potential winners of the season or simply the next to go.

Looking at other predictions for the episode, Nick is at the top to win the Reward Challenge while Sarah is expected to take home her first individual Immunity Challenge win. No idols, advantages, quits or medevacs are expected.

