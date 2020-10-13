Jesse Metcafle (‘Dancing with the Stars’) tried to go from ‘mysterious outsider’ to tango master, but he got a bit tangled [WATCH]

“Outsiders have a tendency to hide,” said “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Jesse Metcalfe about this week’s tango to “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” for “’80s Night.” He wasn’t popular during his childhood, so he tended to put his defenses up. “But I feel like I need to show America who I really am. Hopefully I can bring my vulnerability and more of my heart to this performance.” Do you think he succeeded? Watch his performance above, and see what the judges had to say about his routine below.

Bruno Tonioli: “Jesse, Jesse, Jesse, the mysterious outsider with a killer pout. You had the intention. You started very well. But you went wrong. You went wrong quite a few times. You kind of lost your timing because it’s getting the balance of the two: performance and technique. Both of them have to be at the same level. So I get what you were trying to do performance-wise, and you’re getting there, but then you lost your steps, you lost your timing, and it went a bit wrong. I’m sorry, but we are halfway through, and we have to look [at mistakes]. But don’t be discouraged.”

Carrie Ann Inaba: “I agree with Bruno, but Jesse, what I do want to say is I definitely thought you were much more confident. When that beat kicked in I saw you feeling the music for the first time. I saw it, so we have to celebrate the victories … What Bruno says is right, you’re just a little bit still slightly disconnected from [partner Sharna Burgess], but take that confidence and connection to the music and now just reconnect to Sharna.”

Derek Hough: “First of all, we are rooting for you. We’re rooting for everybody here. We want you all to succeed, we want you guys to improve, we want you to have those breakthroughs. Unfortunately, we also have to be honest, right? For me, this dance, the frame in general, it just closes a little bit here, I just want it to open up, I want the focus to be up here, up to the rafters. And sometimes it has that TV focus … But listen, man, you are improving each week. I didn’t think this was your best dance, but I still commend you for going out here and doing what you’re doing.”

That was some tough love from the judges, and the scores were equally so. He received a 7 from Inaba but 6s from Hough and Tonioli, for a total of 19 out of 30. That tied him for the bottom of the leaderboard with Chrishell Stause, and after viewer votes were factored in Metcalfe was left in the bottom two with football star Vernon Davis. Though the judges wanted to encourage Metcalfe to keep improving, their final decision was unanimous: they saved Davis from the bottom two and sent Metcalfe home. Do you think he deserved his fate, or should they have given him another chance?

