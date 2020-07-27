Jim Parsons (‘Hollywood’) is the Emmy front-runner according to Experts, but we need to watch for one of the ‘Watchmen’

Jim Parsons won four Emmys for “The Big Bang Theory,” and now he gives a showy, against-type performance as an exploitative talent agent in “Hollywood,” so it’s no surprise that he’s the Emmy front-runner for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. But not everyone agrees on that point. Our Top 24 Users, who got the highest scores predicting last year’s nominations, are betting on one of the “Watchmen”: Tim Blake Nelson.

Out of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed, 13 of them are betting on Parsons to win: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Lynn Elber (Associated Press), Pete Hammond (Deadline Hollywood), Libby Hill (IndieWire), Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Mary Murphy (Gold Derby), Hanh Nguyen (Salon), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Jazz Tangcay (TV Guide Magazine), Ken Tucker (Yahoo) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

In a pretty wide-open race, that’s actually fewer than half of the Experts we’ve polled, but the rest are divided between a half-dozen other contenders, so no one else has the backing of that many top journos. Our Top 24 are similarly divided between multiple actors, but they’re leaning a different way. Ten of them are predicting Nelson to win for playing Looking Glass, a cop still struggling with the trauma of a cataclysmic event that took place decades earlier. Nelson has no previous Emmy nominations, but he’s a veteran character actor with an impressive list of credits (from “The Thin Red Line” to “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”), so voters may be eager to give him his moment in the spotlight.

But Parsons and Nelson don’t just have to worry about each other. John Slattery (“Mrs. America”) is predicted to win by two Experts and six Top Users. John Turturro (“The Plot Against America”) is backed by two Experts and one top user. Three Experts say Parson’s co-star Joe Mantello will win instead. Two Experts say his other co-star Dylan McDermott is out front. One Expert is betting on Jesse Plemons (“El Camino”). And one Top User is forecasting Nelson’s co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. So between our Experts and Top Users there are eight men with a path to victory. That’s more than will even be nominated in the category. Which of the many front-runners do you think will win?

