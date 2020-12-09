Jim Ranger (Team Blake) advances to ‘The Voice’ finale: What’s his best performance so far? [POLL]

Defying the odds, Jim Ranger made it into the Season 19 finale of “The Voice” thanks in part to his can’t-look-away performance of “Without You” from Monday night. This Bakersfield, California native and member of the Top 5 represents Team Blake Shelton alongside Ian Flanigan in next week’s two-night finale, scheduled for Monday, December 14 (performance show) and Tuesday, December 15 (results show). If Jim ends up going all the way, he’d be Blake’s eighth champion on his 19th season as a coach. What’s been your favorite Jim Ranger performance so far on “The Voice”? Vote in our poll below.

Jim started out the competition by singing “Blue Ain’t Your Color” in the blind auditions, prompting three coaches to turn their chairs around: Blake, Gwen Stefani and John Legend. A favorite of Blake’s, Jim returned in the battles with “Good as You” and in the knockouts with “Humble and Kind.” In the live shows, Jim sang “Rumor” and lost America’s vote to Ian Flanigan, though Blake used his final “save” to bring Jim to the semi-finals. In the Top 9, Jim blew the roof off the house with his “Without You” cover.

Here’s his NBC bio: “Jim Ranger spent the first part of his childhood traveling the country in an RV with his parents, who would sing and preach at churches and festivals. He started singing at 4 years old and learned the guitar at 13. Once his family settled down, he joined the school choir and found a passion for secular music. He went on to play in a jazz band and, at 20, married his wife, Camilla, whom he has known since they were babies. They now have three kids together and Jim works as a campus pastor and worship leader at his dad’s church. Jim loves his role in the church but feels he has neglected his passion for secular music. He comes to “The Voice” to prove to his kids that it is never too late to follow your dreams.”

The Final 5 artists on “The Voice” Season 19 are Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan of Team Blake, John Holiday of Team John Legend, Carter Rubin of Team Gwen Stefani and Desz of Team Kelly Clarkson. Who will ultimately win?

