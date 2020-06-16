And the 2020 Emmy hosting spot goes to … Jimmy Kimmel, while executive producing as well on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel, the star of ABC’s late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will the host this year’s 72nd Emmy ceremony that will be shown on his home network and also be executive producer. This is his third time as the emcee for TV’s highest honor. Last year, when the show aired on Fox, it went host-free.

Of course, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, certain issues are up in the air– such as whether the Emmys will still take place on Sunday, September 20, and if it will be done live and in-person or be filmed as a virtual event. The Creative Arts Emmys already decided to go the social-distancing route and organizers have canceled all Governors Balls.

Kimmel has said about his duties in a slightly humorous vein: “I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it.”

The comic, who also executive produces ABC’s “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” game show has had plenty of hosting experience besides the Emmys, including two tours of duty for the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. He also has filled the role of host for the 2012 White House Correspondents Association Dinner.

“We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. “He’s a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people. And just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home.”

The Television Academy will announce nominations on Tuesday, July 28.

Share your thoughts about whether Kimmel is the right entertainer for the job when most of the country is in dire need of humor, joy and reflection on current events more than ever.

