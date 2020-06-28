Gold Derby editors: Jimmy Kimmel as Emmys host is ‘some sense of normalcy in these uncertain times’ [WATCH]

Gold Derby editors Zach Laws and Riley Chow recently joined me to gab about the new Emmy rules, and near the end of our conversation the attention focused on Jimmy Kimmel, who’s been tapped to preside over the upcoming 2020 ceremony. What do we think of Kimmel returning to emcee ABC’s broadcast of the Emmys after previously hosting the 2016 and 2012 shows? “I feel like they wanted some sense of normalcy in these uncertain times and he certainly provides that,” notes Laws. Watch our video discussion above, which begins at the 18:20 mark.

“We have no idea if this is gonna be an Emmys conducted the way that we’re conducting this slugfest, or if it’s gonna be like a minimally attended, socially distanced Emmy ceremony,” Laws says about the up-in-the-air ceremony scheduled for September 20 on ABC. “Jimmy Kimmel, whether he’s hosting the Emmys or the Oscars, I think he’s a terrific host. So I think that no matter what the format is, he’s gonna do a fine job. And like you said, it’s so far in advance. We have no idea of knowing what’s gonna happen in the next 24 hours, let alone the next few months. I hope that it’s as traditional a ceremony as can be done.”

Chow chimes in, “I’m always excited for the Emmys. It might be good that they have a host, instead of that trend lately where there is no host, for this kind of ceremony. What I’m actually really curious about is what they do for the Creative Arts.” The Television Academy has announced that the Creative Arts Awards will be “reimagined” in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but that details are “currently in development.” Since Gold Derby streams our own live show discussing the Creative Arts winners in real time, Chow wonders if that’ll still be happening this year. Stay tuned!

“I just hope everything goes back to normal next year,” I declare with a faint glimmer of hope. “We’ll see what happens.” After COVID-19 shut down Hollywood, various awards shows have had to rethink their broadcast strategies. The 2021 Oscars have been pushed back to April 25, while precursors like the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards have also been delayed. The announcement of the Daytime Emmys winners will be spread out over multiple dates. And other shows like MTV’s Movie & TV Awards have been postponed indefinitely.

