Jodie Comer (‘Killing Eve’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Jodie Comer is entering the “Killing Eve” episode “Are You From Pinner?” as her 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Actress. This program aired May 10 and was the fifth episode of the third season for the BBC America show.

In this installment, Vallanelle (Comer) returns home to Russia amid suspicion from her own extended family. She confronts her mother about abandoning her to an orphanage as a child. The heartbroken daughter kills her mother and blows up the family house.

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

Comer is the reigning champ in this category and now has her second ever nomination. For this 2020 contest, she is competing against co-star Sandra Oh, past winners Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”) and Laura Linney (“Ozark”), previous nominee Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) and rookie contender Zendaya (“Euphoria”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions