John Holiday (Team Legend) advances to ‘The Voice’ finale: What’s his best performance so far? [POLL]

John Holiday‘s magnetic personality and tone-perfect vocals proved to be the perfect combination for “The Voice” voters, as he just made it to the Season 19 finale. This Rosenberg, Texas native and member of the Top 5 represents Team John Legend in next week’s two-night finale, scheduled for Monday, December 14 (performance show) and Tuesday, December 15 (results show). If John ends up going all the way, he’d be Legend’s second champion on his fourth season as a coach. What’s been your favorite John Holiday performance so far on “The Voice”? Vote in our poll below.

John was a three-chair turn for his blind audition of “Misty,” ultimately picking Team Legend instead of Team Gwen Stefani (the third coach, Kelly Clarkson, was blocked by Legend). He next performed “Summer Soft” in the battles and “All by Myself” in the knockouts. When the live shows began, he earned America’s vote following his cover of “Fly Me to the Moon,” which closed out Top 17 night. As a member of the Top 9, John made everyone cry with his falsetto-rich rendition of “Fix You.”

Here’s his NBC bio: “John Holiday grew up singing in church and learned to play piano with encouragement from his grandmother. John later joined the Fort Bend Boys Choir of Texas and they were invited to perform with the Houston Symphony. It was there that John experienced opera for the first time and remembers being inspired after seeing and hearing someone of color perform that style of music. He decided to pursue opera himself to break more barriers as a young gay Black man. John now performs opera in four languages and works as a jazz singer. He currently lives in Wisconsin with his husband, Paul, where he is a voice teacher at the Conservatory of Music at Lawrence University.”

The Final 5 artists on “The Voice” Season 19 are John Holiday of Team Legend, Carter Rubin of Team Gwen Stefani, Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan of Team Blake Shelton and Desz of Team Kelly Clarkson. Who will ultimately win?

