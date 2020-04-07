Uh-oh! Did John Legend goof by pitting Cedrice against Thunderstorm Artis in ‘The Voice’ battle? [WATCH]

Cedrice, one of the favorites on “The Voice” Season 18, was dealt a huge blow during Monday’s final battle episode when her coach John Legend pit her against powerhouse singer Thunderstorm Artis. Both artists had a realistic shot of making it to the finale, so did Legend goof by pairing them up against each other, thereby risking losing one of them? Luckily for Cedrice, rival coach Blake Shelton used his steal on her after Legend eliminated her and kept Thunderstorm. Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas then congratulated Shelton on his decision in a rare show of unity from the competitive judges. Watch the haunting cover of “Stay” by Rihanna feat. Mikky Ekko above.

“There is something that is magical about you,” Blake told Cedrice, 28-year-old musician from San Diego who started losing her hair at age 10 because of alopecia. He added, “You’re super talented on top of that.” Heading into next week’s Knockouts, Team Blake now consists of these seven artists: Cedrice, Cam Spinks, Joei Fulco, Levi Watkins, Todd Tilghman, Toneisha Harris and Todd Michael Hall.

Even though Legend kicked Cedrice to the curb, he explained to her, “You carry yourself like someone who should be on all kinds of stages. A supermodel, an actress, a singer, everything.” Following the battles, Team Legend‘s seven artists are as follows: Thunderstorm, Darious Lyles, Mandi Castillo, Mike Jerel, Zan Fiskum, Joanna Serenko and Nelson Cade III.

Cedrice originally auditioned with a sultry cover of Peggy Lee‘s “Fever” and as it turned out, she was the very last blind audition of Season 18. Since Shelton, Clarkson and Jonas had filled their teams, they “cheated” by peeking over their chairs to see what Cedrice looked like. “Oh my God!” Clarkson exclaimed when she caught her first glimpse of who she would later call a “goddess.”

In his “The Voice” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about Cedrice and Thunderstorm’s “Stay” performance: “Because it was the last battle, we knew Blake would be using his steal for one of the two artists. What we didn’t know is which one John would elect to keep on his own team. The performance was gorgeously intimate and performed perfectly by both.”

