John Legend scoops up 2 more artists for his ‘The Voice’ Season 18 team: Zan Fiskum and Mike Jerel

Tour our photos above for a closer look at Team John Legend‘s current artists for “The Voice” Season 18, including the two newest additions as of Monday’s episode: Zan Fiskum and Mike Jerel. By the end of the blind auditions, Team Legend will consist of 10 total artists. Will any of these contestants give John his second victory as a coach? He previously prevailed with Maelyn Jarmon (Season 16). See the new artists’ official NBC bios below.

Zan Fiskum

Age: 22

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Residence: Seattle, Washington Zan grew up surrounded by music through her mother being a piano and vocal teacher. The whole family participated in a local dinner theater – from helping backstage to performing – which began her love for music and the arts. Zan started gigging at 16 and dedicates most of her time to music. She is also passionate about minimalism and likes to keep everything Zen and mellow. Zan is a worship leader at her church and currently lives in her parents’ backyard in an RV she renovated herself.

Mike Jerel

Age: 31

Hometown: Ashburn, Georgia

Residence: Columbus, Georgia

Mike grew up with a single mom and grandmother who helped raise him and his brother. He was inspired to pursue music after his grandmother bought him a drum set. She would sing at retirement homes and take him along so he could play backup. Spending this time with her taught him to always give back. Mike went on to study music education and became a middle school chorus teacher. He lost his grandmother to cancer in 2014, but started a foundation in her name where he performs at retirement homes just like she did. Outside of the foundation, Mike now sings on a cruise ship and teaches private vocal lessons.

