John Mulaney ‘SNL’ monologue notes presidential election is an ‘elderly man contest’ [WATCH]

John Mulaney hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the fifth time on October 31, 2020. It was the comedian’s fourth consecutive season hosting NBC’s late-night sketch comedy. His previous stint actually occurred in February, mere weeks before the COVID pandemic turned the world upside down. During the Halloween night monologue, he discussed hot topics like the impact of the coronavirus and the upcoming presidential election but with his own quirky Mulaney twist. Watch the “SNL” video above.

Mulaney lamented the fact that masks have mostly prevented him from hearing conversations on the street, one of the great joys of being a New Yorker. The comedian also did a big riff on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his daily press conferences, which, as he observed, tended to veer into the specifics of what was going on in his household. Mulaney stated that he feared when COVID is no longer a pressing threat, Cuomo might want to continue this. “I’m scared he’ll take it on the road and try to play stadiums and come out and be like, ‘Hey! Who wants to hear about my daughter’s boyfriend?’ And everyone’s like, ‘Play COVID!'”

The comedian delved into the presidential election, which he described as an “elderly man contest,” in which Americans will be asked to choose their favorite of the two old men on the ballot. “Rest assured, no matter what happens, nothing much will change in the United States,” he added. “The rich will continue to prosper while the poor languish, families will be upended by mental illness and drug addiction, Jane Lynch will continue to book lots of projects.” He went on to discuss how his 94-year-old nana was going to vote, though he’s admittedly not thrilled about the idea. “You don’t get to order for the table when you’re about to leave the restaurant,” he quipped.

Mulaney earned an Emmy nomination in 2019 for his second hosted episode. This year he earned multiple bids for his Netflix special, “John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch.” The comedian is a two-time Emmy winner for writing “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City” (2018) and writing “SNL’s” music and lyrics for Justin Timberlake‘s monologue (2011).

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions