John Sullivan eliminated on ‘The Voice’ after ‘Good As You’ battle vs. Jim Ranger [WATCH]

John Sullivan, a 32-year-old singer from Lincoln, Nebraska, was just eliminated on Tuesday’s second battle episode of “The Voice.” His coach Blake Shelton teamed him up against Jim Ranger to the Kane Brown song “Good As You.” Blake and his battle advisor Kane mentored both aspiring artists, but in the end Blake decided to advance Jim to the knockouts. The other coaches opted not to save John, so he was sent packing. Watch “The Voice” battle video above.

When he first appeared on NBC’s reality TV show, John took on “Operator (That’s Not The Way It Feels)” for his blind audition and had two coaches fighting for him: Blake and Gwen Stefani. Blake turned because he was looking for somebody with a singer-songwriter tone to his voice, and the artist quickly picked him as his coach. John will be remembered for his 6’7″ height and Americana sound.

With John’s exit, Team Blake now consists of the following eight artists: Jus Jon, Ian Flanigan, Jim Ranger, Taryn Papa, Aaron Scott, Ben Allen, Sam Stacy and Worth the Wait. Another one of his artists, Payton Lamar, was sent home during Monday’s episode.

John’s NBC bio: “John Sullivan spent his childhood and early adult life living and breathing baseball. He played throughout school and joined an independent professional baseball league as the closing pitcher after college. John only earned $50 a week from baseball, so he picked up a guitar and started gigging between games. He began to hone his skill and ultimately discovered his true dream of being a musician. For the past four years, John has been playing consistently with his band and spends his days as a stay-at-home dad to his 1-year-old son. John is swinging for the fences on ‘The Voice’ and hopes to take his music career to the next level.”

