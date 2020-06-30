JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers almost split after ‘The Bachelorette’: ‘It was a fork in the road’

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are one of six “Bachelorette” couples that are still together — but that nearly wasn’t the case.

During their interview with Chris Harrison on Monday’s “The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever!”, which featured Fletcher’s installment of “The Bachelorette” in 2016, the couple revealed that they almost called it quits during the first year of their relationship.

“Our first year after the show was very difficult. We went through a lot of different struggles,” Fletcher shared. “There was a point in that first year where it was like, ‘Whoa, can we even do this?'”