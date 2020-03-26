JoJo Siwa (‘The Masked Singer’ T-Rex) interview following predictable unmasking: ‘I paused my tour to do this!’ [WATCH]

“There’s no one in this industry that has more bubbly energy than this young lady,” said “The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon when YouTube star JoJo Siwa was revealed as the T-Rex on Wednesday night’s episode. Siwa became just the third contestant this season that the panel was able to correctly predict. Watch her performance of “Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)” by A.R. Rahman and The Pussycat Dolls above.

Panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke can lift their heads high after piecing together the clues that Siwa was behind the T-Rex mask. Guest panelist Will Arnett thought the masked dinosaur was Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski while Ken Jeong continued his horrendous track record by saying it was YouTube personality Liza Koshy.

Aside from her infectious energy on stage, there were several hints given in her introduction packages that clued the panel in on Siwa’s identity. The candy lips and toy cannon were clues to Siwa hosting “Lip Sync Battle Shorties” with Cannon. The U-shaped balloon in T-Rex’s package is a clue to Siwa’s 10 million+ YouTube followers. The compass rose was a reference to Siwa famously babysitting Kim Kardashian‘s daughter, North West.

“I actually paused my tour to do this,” Siwa revealed. “I was like, ‘Pause! I wanna do this!'” When guest panelist Will Arnett asked why she mentioned a connection to “Lego Batman,” Siwa clued him in on something he didn’t seem to remember. “I was at the world premiere of the ‘Lego Batman’ movie,” she stated. “And I was wearing my poodle shoes. It’s very subtle!”

Siwa is a dancer, singer, actress and successful YouTube star. She has also appeared on two seasons of “Dance Moms” and her singles “Boomerang” and “Kid in a Candy Store” were digital download hits for the 16-year old. She became the third singer eliminated from Group C following Sarah Palin as the Bear and Bella Thorne as the Swan.

Next week the top three singers from groups A, B and C merge to form the Super 9: Astronaut, Banana, Frog, Kitty, Night Angel, Rhino, Turtle and White Tiger. Which masked singer will be eliminated next?

