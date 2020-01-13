‘Joker’ leads Oscar nominations with 11, followed by ‘Irishman,’ ‘1917’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ with 10

“Joker” is the top film in the 2020 Oscar nominations. The revisionist take on the DC Comics superhero received a leading 11 bids including Best Picture, Best Director (Todd Phillips) and Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix). That’s the same number it got from the British academy, and it greatly exceeds the six nominations we were predicting the film to receive. Check out the complete list of Oscar nominees here.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is close behind with 10 nominations, which is actually the exact number we were predicting for Quentin Tarantino‘s ode to 1960s showbiz during the rise of the Manson Family. It’s also up for Best Picture. Tarantino is nominated for writing and directing. And Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt both earned acting bids.

“1917” earned 10 nominations too. The surprise Golden Globes champ is in the running for Best Picture, Best Director (Sam Mendes) and a slew of categories below the line. Slightly surprisingly, it also received a bid for Best Original Screenplay despite its straightforward story and relative lack of dialogue compared to other writing nominees.

“The Irishman” also matched that total of 10 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director (Martin Scorsese). Joe Pesci and Al Pacino both earned nominations for their supporting performances, but even though Robert De Niro was snubbed yet again for his leading role as the title mobster, he’s nevertheless nominated for Best Picture as a producer of the Netflix epic.

Several other films picked up six nominations apiece including Best Picture: “Jojo Rabbit,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story” and “Parasite.” The ninth and final nominee in the top category was “Ford v Ferrari,” which received a total of four noms.