Will ‘Joker’ become the 2nd movie ever to win both an Oscar and a Razzie?

There may be no film from 2019 that was more divisive than the revisionist comic book movie “Joker,” and that has also proved true on the awards circuit. It won two Oscars out of its 11 nominations honoring the best in cinema, and now it’s nominated for a Razzie Award recognizing the worst in cinema. If it does win at the Razzies, it will be only the second film ever to win at both events.

SIGN UPfor Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

To date the only film to win Oscar and Razzie is “Wall Street.” That 1987 financial industry drama about a young stockbroker and a powerful corporate raider was the academy’s choice for Best Actor for Michael Douglas. But Razzie voters weren’t a fan of Daryl Hannah‘s co-starring performance in the film and awarded her Worst Supporting Actress. Those were the film’s only nominations at those events, so it actually went undefeated at both the Oscars and Razzies.

“Joker” was also an Oscar winner for a villainous leading man: Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix in the title role. It additionally won for Hildur Guðnadóttir‘s original score. And its other nominations included Best Picture, Best Director (Todd Phillips) and Best Adapted Screenplay, that despite some critics jeering it for being “highly unpleasant,” “aggressive and possibly irresponsible.”

It wasn’t quite divisive enough to then earn a Worst Picture nom from the Razzies, but it did earn a bid for Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property, a new category where it’s up against “Dragged Across Concrete,” “The Haunting of Sharon Tate,” “Hellboy” and “Rambo: Last Blood.” This is the only Razzie nomination for “Joker,” while “Haunting” and “Rambo” are also up for Worst Picture, so maybe that means Razzie voters won’t be so mad at it.

Then again, all the “Joker” opponents might focus all their ire on this race to assure it that historic Oscar/Razzie double play. And that’s reflected in our predictions, which give “Joker” leading odds of 17/5 based on the combined forecasts of our Experts, Editors and Users. Do you think it will win, or will Razzie voters disregard it for Worst Reckless Disregard?

PREDICTthe Razzie Awards winners

Be sure to make your Razzie predictions so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions until winners are announced. And join in the fierce debate over the 2020 Razzie Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our movie forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.