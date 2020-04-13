Would ‘Property Brother’ Jonathan Scott follow his brother Drew onto ‘Dancing with the Stars’? ‘I would win it,’ he insists [WATCH]

“If I was going to do it, I would win it,” says “Property Brothers” star Jonathan Scott about the possibility of joining “Dancing with the Stars” sometime in the future. He was gently ribbing his brother Drew Scott, who competed on “DWTS” in season 25 but didn’t win (he finished a respectable fourth). We asked him about following in his brother’s fancy footsteps while discussing their HGTV series “Property Brothers: Forever Home.” Watch our complete chat above, and check out our full wish list of “DWTS” cast members here.

Jonathan actually guested on “DWTS” a couple of times during Drew’s season. “They’re like a big family over there. It was so much fun. They treat you like gold,” he remembers of the experience. “I loved learning to dance, but I’ve never been that stressed in my adult life.”

However, he’s not rejecting the idea of competing for the Mirror Ball Trophy outright. “Drew was crazy because we were still filming our shows full-time and he was flying back and forth and doing that,” Jonathan explains. “I would never do that. There’s just too much work with our shows and being on-site for construction. So if I had a large period of downtime and could really focus on it, that’s how I like to do everything that I do. I have to be able to 100% focus and make sure I’m the best at it.”

They wouldn’t be the first dancing siblings on “DWTS.” Singer Drew Lachey won season two of the show, and then his brother Nick Lachey competed in season 25 — Drew Scott’s season — but finished ninth. Sisters Toni Braxton and Tamar Braxton also both competed in the ballroom, as did brothers Aaron Carter and Nick Carter. So there’s precedent for keeping it in the family.