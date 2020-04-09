Jordyn Woods (‘The Masked Singer’ Kangaroo) unmasked interview: ‘You guys were really off every week, but this time you got it!’

Jenny McCarthy earned bragging rights as the only panelist on “The Masked Singer” to guess model and social media star Jordyn Woods was hiding inside the Kangaroo costume on Wednesday night’s episode. “Jenny is good,” Woods expressed after pulling off her mask. “I was shook! You guys were really off every week, but this time you got it.” Watch her performance of “No Air” by Jordin Sparks above.

The other panelists weren’t wise enough to listen to McCarthy’s reasoning and ended up being wrong once again. Ken Jeong made his weekly abysmal guess, this time touting that “So You Think You Can Dance” host Cat Deeley was the Kangaroo. Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger weren’t too far off base, guessing La La Anthony and Blac Chyna, respectively. Guest panelist Yvette Nicole Brown thought it was Ayesha Curry, wife of NBA star Stephen Curry.

Although Woods made it all the way to the Super 9 of “The Masked Singer,” she revealed that she had never actually sung in front of an audience before. “I was extremely nervous every performance,” she confessed in her unmasked interview. “But honestly the words from [the panel] made me more confident every single show.” To that, the panel expressed their gratitude for Woods being on “The Masked Singer” and told her to embrace the talents she never knew she had.

“I love this show,” Woods explained when asked why she decided to join the cast. “I watch it every week with my family. But I just love a challenge! I felt like this was an opportunity for people to see a different side of me that not even I knew existed. It’s been so much fun.”

While Woods’ identity may have baffled the panel for weeks, there were solid hints hidden within her clue packages. The wooden model plane was a clue to Woods’ modeling career and her last name, Woods. The vine and gramophone were clues to Woods’ huge social media popularity on vine and Instagram.

Woods is a successful plus size model who may be most famous for being the longtime best friend of billionaire Kylie Jenner. She has made numerous appearances on reality series including “Life of Kylie” and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” A year ago Woods was involved in a cheating scandal with NBA star Tristan Thompson, the fiance of Jenner’s sister, Khloe Kardashian. That misstep dissolved her relationship with the Kardashian clan and launched a media backlash on Woods. “The Masked Singer” was her way of redeeming herself after a year filled with drama.

Woods was the second member of the Super 9 to be eliminated, following Rob Gronkowski as White Tiger last week. Prior to her elimination, the Kangaroo lost a Face-Off to the Night Angel before losing in the Smack Down to Astronaut. Next week Banana, Frog, Kitty and Rhino will face off before one of them will be forced to unmask. Which masked singer do YOU think will eliminated next?

