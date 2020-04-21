Josh Thomas (‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’): ‘If they offer you your own TV show, say yes!’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“There’s nothing not fun about making a TV show,” declares Josh Thomas. In our recent video chat (watch the exclusive video above), he adds, “It’s really cool. If they offer you your own TV show, my advice would be to say yes! Every day is weird and different. You sit in the dark with a small group of people and think about ideas and chat about how you can make it better. And then you go out and do it. The only thing that’s weird is when they put it on TV and people watch it with their opinions or whatever. Making it is really nice.”

The Australian comedian is the creator, writer, star and showrunner of “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay,” on Freeform and Hulu. In the series Thomas plays Nicholas, who stays in America to raise his two teenage half-sisters after the passing of their father. It is the creator’s second comedy series, with his first being the Australian show “Please Like Me.” This acclaimed new series places Thomas’ innovative quirky humor into a sincere and heartfelt environment.

Thomas says, “I want it to be entertaining and I want it to be realistic. What’s important to me is trying to find conversations that I haven’t seen before and moments that haven’t been on shows. I think we did that. There’s a two episode arc about autism and consent. That’s a cool thing to be able to do. I get excited when I don’t think I’ve seen it anywhere else.”

Thomas explains it’s weird “having to read the ‘New York Times’ review, even if it’s good, which they were. I don’t want honest feedback! Most people go through life and do their jobs without honest feedback. They don’t write in the ‘New York Times’ if you did a good job or not. That’s not the dream for me. I want to sit in the dark and tinker.”

The creator confesses that “the moments where I’m most excited is where they’re underplayed even though nothing is that fancy. It’s just a single camera and one or two sentences and a long pause. That’s when I get excited and think we’ve made alchemy or something. You get a moment in the edit where you see bits that you hate and want to die. But then there are moments where it clicks. You see characters have chemistry and they’re the coolest moments on the first season of a show. One day you see it and you’re like ‘this could go on TV and it would be fine.’ That’s my happiest day.”

