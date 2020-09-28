Judith Chapman returning to ‘The Young and the Restless’: Are you excited to see this bad mother Fisher?

Soap Opera Digest exclusively reported on September 23 that “The Young and the Restless” will be seeing a familiar face in Genoa City this fall: Judith Chapman will reprise her role as Gloria, the mother of the often dysfunctional siblings Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart). Are you excited for her to reunite with her sons?

Gloria was introduced to “Y&R” in 2004 when she was played by “Knots Landing” alum Joan Van Ark. But after a year Chapman stepped in to fill Gloria’s shoes until her last appearance on the show almost exactly two years ago in October 2018. She should be a proud mama since the actors who play her sons are both Daytime Emmy winners, though surprisingly Chapman herself has not been nominated despite more than a decade in the role.

Chapman’s return comes more than a year after Rikaart came back to the show following an extended absence. But while both actors were gone they were playing mother and son elsewhere. Rikaart earned another Emmy nomination for playing con artist Leo Stark on “Days of Our Lives,” and Chapman showed up as his mother Diana Colville, who had been played in the late-1980s by “General Hospital” legend Genie Francis. While she was in Salem, she blackmailed her son and plotted to kill Marlena (Deidre Hall) and win back her ex John Black (Drake Hogestyn).

Soap Opera Digest says to expect Gloria’s “surprise visit” in October. So what do you think is in store for her when she travels back to Genoa City? She seems to bring trouble with her wherever she goes.