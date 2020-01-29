‘Judy’ will win both of its Oscars, say these 2 gutsy Experts

Renee Zellweger (“Judy”) is the overwhelming front-runner to win the Oscar for her leading role as iconic Hollywood star Judy Garland. However, two of Gold Derby’s gutsy Experts — Eric Deggans (NPR) and Brian Truitt (USA Today) — predict “Judy” will win both of the Oscars for which it’s nominated: Best Actress and Best Makeup & Hairstyling. Based on our Experts’ racetrack odds, that would give “Judy” one of the biggest Oscar hauls of the year, with more trophies than Best Picture nominees “Parasite,” “The Irishman,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “Jojo Rabbit” and “Marriage Story.”

As of this writing, 24 of the 26 Experts predict Zellweger will claim the Oscar for Best Actress: Deggans, Truitt, Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Erik Davis (Fandango), Eric Deggans (NPR), Edward Douglas (Weekend Warrior), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Susan King (Gold Derby), Alicia Malone (Turner Classic Movies), Scott Mantz (Collider), Jack Mathews (Gold Derby), Michael Musto (NewNowNext), Perri Nemiroff (Collider), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Kevin Polowy (Yahoo), Keith Simanton (IMDb), Sasha Stone (Awards Daily), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone), Brian Truitt (USA Today), Jeffrey Wells (Hollywood-Elsewhere) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

The remaining pair of Experts are going rogue, with Christopher Rosen (Decider) predicting Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety) forecasting Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”). Since Zellweger has already won the Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice and SAG Awards for “Judy,” that indeed gives her the upper hand at the Oscars. Ronan and Theron have only claimed scarce prizes at various critics’ groups.

Deggans and Truitt stand alone in predicting “Judy” will win Best Makeup & Hairstyling. The bulk of our Experts (22, to be exact) think the prize will go to “Bombshell” for the way the film’s artisans transformed Theron into Megyn Kelly and John Lithgow into Roger Ailes. The remaining two prognosticators have “Joker” in their #1 positions thanks to the painted clown face and messy green wig worn by Joaquin Phoenix as the film’s anti-superhero. The other nominees are “1917” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

Zellweger is already an Oscar winner, of course, for Best Supporting Actress for “Cold Mountain” (2003), so a win for “Judy” would put her in the two-timers club. Besides Ronan and Theron, the other Best Actress nominees at the 2020 Academy Awards are Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”) and Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”).

Based on our Experts’ combined predictions, only four films are expected to win more than one Oscar this year: “1917” (picture, director, cinematography, sound editing and sound mixing), “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (supporting actor, original screenplay and production design), “Joker” (actor and score) and “Little Women” (adapted screenplay and costume design).

