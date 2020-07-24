With Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke topping the charts, could 2 posthumous albums be nominated at the Grammys?

On the Billboard 200 albums chart dated July 18, Pop Smoke debuted at number-one with his album “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon.” Then on the July 25 chart Juice WRLD had an even bigger week, topping the chart with “Legends Never Die” with more album units in one week than any other 2020 release. What both have in common is that their albums were released posthumously after the artists died tragically young. Might the Grammys pay tribute to them the way listeners clearly have?

Juice WRLD died last December from acute drug intoxication when he was only 21. By that time he had already released two studio albums (“Goodbye and Good Riddance” and “Death Race for Love”), and his breakthrough single “Lucid Dreams” was the 12th biggest hit of 2018 on Billboard’s year-end chart. After “Legends Never Die” dropped, it charted five songs in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart, which makes him the third artist ever to achieve that, following The Beatles and Drake. But he hadn’t yet broken through at the Grammys at the time of his passing.

Pop Smoke was murdered during a home invasion this past February at age 20. He had released two mixtapes before then, “Meet the Woo” and “Meet the Woo 2,” the latter of which came out less than two weeks before his death. “Shoot for the Stars” is his debut studio album, and all 19 tracks charted on the Hot 100 the week the album was released. He sadly hadn’t even really gotten a chance to get on the Grammys’ radar before he was killed.

The Grammys have unfortunately had many opportunities in recent years to pay tribute to artists after their deaths. David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Chris Cornell all won Best Rock Performances posthumously in consecutive years (2017-2019). Earlier this year rapper Nipsey Hussle won Best Rap Performance (“Racks in the Middle”) and Best Rap/Sung Performance (“Higher”) after his murder. Also this year the late Dolores O’Riordan was nominated for Best Rock Album for her last effort with her band The Cranberries.

Posthumous nominations for Album of the Year are rarer. That hasn’t actually happened since 2005, when Ray Charles won that award for “Genius Loves Company,” his collection of collaborations with other artists. If that history is any indication, we might not see Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD show up in the general field, but the recording academy may still want to find a way to celebrate the music both young men left behind.

