How Julia Garner could earn double Golden Globe nominations for ‘Ozark’ and ‘The Assistant’

Following her second consecutive Emmy win for “Ozark,” Julia Garner remains one of the most respected younger actresses of her generation. She now has the opportunity to extend that goodwill at the upcoming winter award season with not one but two Golden Globe nominations.

One would be for her work in the third season of “Ozark,” on which she plays spitfire Ruth Langmore, while the other would be for “The Assistant,” a critically acclaimed independent film, in which Garner stars as an assistant working at a film production office who suspects her boss may be a sexual predator. Both projects show the depth of Garner’s range and could impress Hollywood Foreign Press Association voters enough to net the actress her first two Golden Globes bids.

Between the two possibilities, “Ozark” is far more likely to earn Golden Globe attention. As a reigning two-time Emmy champ, she ranks seventh for a nomination for the catch-all TV Best Supporting Actress category, which is topped by Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”), according to Gold Derby odds. Because of the nature of the category, which combines comedies, dramas, limited series and TV movies, it can be challenging to determine who will be the five nominees, so Garner’s current status outside the predicted five may not be indicative of where she really stands with Globes voters, who may also want to give her an IOU nom.

Getting in for “The Assistant” will be a big uphill climb but not impossible. She currently has 100/1 odds in the Best Film Drama Actress category, which sees Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) at No. 1, but Garner is in the top 20 and some users are predicting she can sneak in. What may give her a boost is how much the Globes tend to reward newer stars, especially those who are similarly on the rise in Hollywood.

2020 being such an unconventional year for movie-watching might also give a film like “The Assistant” a greater chance of being seen. The film was released in theaters in January and has since become widely available to watch on Hulu. With such a relevant subject matter combined with Garner’s rising stardom, voters might be willing to pay closer attention than we might suspect to one of the more quietly compelling performances of the year.

